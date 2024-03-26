German rail operator resolves strike by accepting 35-hour workweek

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced that it had reached an agreement with the GDL union to reduce the working week for train drivers, effectively resolving a prolonged dispute that had sparked strikes throughout the country.



"It was a difficult road," Deutsche Bahn's human resources director Martin Seiler declared at a Berlin news conference. "But in the end we were able to reach an intelligent compromise."



On Tuesday, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn revealed that it had successfully negotiated an agreement with the GDL union to shorten the working week for train drivers.



This development marks the end of a protracted dispute that had triggered strikes across the country.



"Our colleagues can decide for themselves which weekly working hours suit them and their lifestyle best," Seiler stated.



Deutsche Bahn's human resources director characterized the agreement as a "modern" solution, emphasizing that it would introduce much-needed "flexibility" into the profession. This is particularly significant as Germany is currently facing challenges associated with a shortage of skilled labor.



As part of the agreement, workers will also benefit from a wage increase totaling 420 euros ($455) per month, implemented in two stages. Additionally, they will receive a one-time payment of 2,850 euros aimed at mitigating the effects of inflation.

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108022503