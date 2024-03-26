Benecol Selects The Fourth Angel For PR Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Benecol, which makes a range of cholesterol-lowering spreads, yoghurts and yoghurt drinks, has selected The Fourth Angel for PR support for its first above-the-line campaign for three years.
Benecol products contain plant stanols, which are shown to help reduce cholesterol, a key risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease – the leading cause of death worldwide. The 'Every Heart Deserves One' campaign launched last week with a 20-second advert developed by LM & Someco.
The Fourth Angel is amplifying the campaign with PR using UK broadcaster and DJ Jo Whiley (pictured) as ambassador; Whiley's husband was diagnosed with high-cholesterol following a routine blood test.
Benecol global head of marketing Paula Nelms said:“All our campaigns are designed to raise awareness of how to better look after your cholesterol and heart health. With this campaign we're moving into a more emotive landscape. People across the UK are having to face so much right now and we want to highlight the on-going importance of taking care of yourself and your family's heart health.”
