Russians Attack Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 26, the Russians attacked Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Preliminary hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. We are finding out the details," the mayor wrote.

According to the agency's correspondent, an explosion was heard in the city before the air raid was announced.

Russian kamikaze drones attack: at least eight downed

"The occupiers hit the civilian residential infrastructure of Kharkiv. A hit was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There is no information about the victims at the moment. The inspection of the site by the relevant services is ongoing," the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added on Telegram .

As reported, at night Kharkiv was attacked by the Shahed drones. A building was damaged.