Smoke House Deli Invites Guests For An Egg-Citing Celebration And Announces Exciting Giveaway

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, March, 2024: Smoke House Deli, This Easter, Smoke House Deli is spreading joy and creativity with a unique doodle-on-cookie activity across all its outlets in India on the 30th and 31st of March. This free and engaging activity allows guests to express their artistic flair on specially prepared cookies, adding a touch of personalization to their Easter celebrations.



In addition to the doodle-on-cookie activity, Smoke House Deli is thrilled to announce an exciting giveaway! Guests are invited to participate in the contest by sharing their Easter plans or expressing their love for Smoke House Deli or Smoke House Pizzeria. One lucky winner will have the chance to win a meal for four at any Smoke House Deli outlet by sharing how they would spend Easter with their loved ones.



This giveaway aims to engage with Smoke House Deli's loyal patrons and celebrate the spirit of Easter with delicious food and heartfelt stories. Smoke House Deli is also exploring trend stories and listings, along with partnering with influencers for this exciting event.



Guests are encouraged to visit any Smoke House Deli outlet on the 30th and 31st of March to participate in the doodle-on-cookie activity and enter the giveaway for a chance to win fabulous prizes.





ABOUT IMPRESARIO ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY PVT. LTD.



Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Private Limited ("Impresario") was founded in 2001 with its maiden venture Mocha - Coffees and Conversations. Today, Impresario boasts a network of 60+ restaurants across 15+ Indian cities. Its umbrella of brands includes scaled brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, as well as boutique one-offs such as Salt Water CafÃ© and Slink & Bardot. It also owns and operates dark kitchen brands like BOSS Burger, Lucknowee, and HungLi. The company's core strength lies in understanding the changing dining habits of young India and delivering quality experiences tailored to delight its patrons.

