Palestinian Youth Injured By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: A Palestinian youth was injured by the Israeli occupation gunfire on Tuesday during the storming of Balata camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent Ahmed Jibril told Palestine's News Agency (WAFA) that ambulance crews transferred a young man (27 years old), who injured with live bullets in the foot to the hospital during the storming of Balata camp.

The West Bank witnesses daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by arrests and the firing of live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

WAFA said that the occupation forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the eastern area of Al-Quds Street and Beit Furik checkpoint and raided a number of homes in Balata camp.

The occupation forces also deployed on the roofs of a number of buildings surrounding the Balata camp.