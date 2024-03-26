Muraikh Ramadan Tent Targets 15,000 Fasting People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Ramadan tent in the Muraikh is attracting a larger number of fasting people. The ten targets to serve Iftar meals to more than 15,000 people throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The tent serves Iftar meals to fasting people, with the contribution of one of the honourable benefactors who sponsored the project in this location throughout the holy month as a reward for the late Sheikh Nasser bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani and Sheikh Falih bin Nasser Al Thani.

This tent in the Muraikh area is among 20 sites being run by the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to serve Iftar meals to fasting people across the country, through the“Endowment for Fasting People” project, one of the projects of the Endowment Fund for righteousness and piety.



The fund receives contributions from honourable donors and philanthropists, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

Assistant Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Muhammad bin Yaqoub Al Ali explained that the Directorate aims this year to provide Iftar meals to more than 24,000 fasting people daily in 20 sites, including five sites for distributing Iftar meals.

He noted that the Directorate's plan is to provide more than 700,000 Iftar meals to fasting people throughout the holy month of Ramadan, with the support of honourable donors and blessed contributions from charitable people.

“We hope that the donors will be among those for whom rooms were prepared on the Day of Resurrection as stated in the noble prophet's hadith (PBUH): Indeed, in paradise is a room whose outside can be seen from its inside and whose inside can be seen from its outside. Allah prepared it for those who fed food, spoke slowly, continued fasting, and prayed while the people were asleep.”

Muhammad Yaqoub Al Ali urged philanthropists and honourable donors to contribute to supporting Iftar tens project for those who are fasting and covering their costs in order to obtain reward and raise ranks in the month of good deeds and multiply good deeds.

He said that they can support by covering the expenses of an entire tent or contributing any financial sums or by endowment to the endowment fund according to ability and ability.

Al Ali noted that the cost of the ten projects varies throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, according to the capacity of the tent and the targeted number of fasting people.

General Directorate of Endowments was keen to geographically distribute locations according to population density and labour density areas, as dining locations include: Ain Khaled (Thursday and Friday Market), Al Sailiya (New Central Market), Industrial Zone (Eid Prayer Street 23 Al Attiyah Mosque”), Umm Salal Muhammad, Al Wakra, opposite the old Al Wakra Market, Al Khor (Othman Mosque) and Muraikh next to Mosque No. 879.

While Iftar meals are distributed in the following locations: Umm Ghuwailina (GCC signals), Ibn Mahmoud (Jaidah Bridge), Musheireb near Al Asmakh Mosque, Ibn Imran (Eid prayer ground), Al Aziziyah (Eid prayer ground), and Al Rayyan (Eid prayer ground).