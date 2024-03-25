Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Submission Of Production Environmental Impact Assessment

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Clean lithium developer Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to report the submission of the Production Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Production EIA" or "EIA") for its flagship Kachi Project ("Kachi" or "the Project") to the Catamarca Ministry of Mining in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Lake's innovative and sustainable Project development plan will result in a small water footprint, amongst the lowest for lithium brine projects per tonne.

The Production EIA, which was submitted in accordance with Lake's operational timeline, is a statutory requirement under the Argentina mining and environmental regimes and is intended to demonstrate that due attention has been given to the potential impact of the mining operations on the environment and local community.

The EIA was prepared by Knight Piesold A.C.S.A., a global engineering consulting firm, in accordance with the General Environmental Law No. 25,675, the National Law No. 24,585 on Environmental Protection for Mining Activity in Argentina, (Annex III), the Mining Code of the Nation (Title 13, Section 2), the SAA Provision No. 74/2010 and the M.M. Resolution No. 1014/2023.

The EIA is based on the production scenario presented in the Definitive Feasibility Study in which lithium brine is extracted via production wells, pumped to the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") plant for lithium recovery and then injected back into the subsurface via injection wells. The Lilac ion exchange process requires a fraction of the water required for evaporation ponds and absorption DLE technology.

Lake has also incorporated a Zero Liquid Discharge unit that further reduces freshwater consumption by about 75%. The injection of spent brine allows Lake to design a system that maximizes lithium recovery while maintaining the hydrological/hydrogeological system as close to baseline conditions as possible during operations. Other significant environmental benefits of Kachi include a smaller land footprint and lower solid waste output compared to traditional evaporation ponds and hard rock projects.

Lake's CEO, David Dickson said: "The timely submission of the EIA underscores Lake's firm commitment to conducting operations in a manner that prioritizes care for the environment and fosters collaboration with our neighboring communities. Kachi stands as a testament to our adoption of a prudent and groundbreaking approach to lithium brine extraction, aiming for the advancement of sustainable and responsible lithium production. We look forward to bringing future employment and economic growth to Catamarca Province, while contributing to the global energy transition."

(OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

