Biomednewsbreaks Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Launches 'Gold Standard' Of Mass Spectrometry Into Narcotics Detection Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC)

and its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Detect Corporation, today announced that the company is currently accepting orders for the Tracer 1000 Narcotics Trace Detector (“NTD”). A high-performance laboratory instrument, the TRACER 1000 NTD is capable of rapid detection of trace levels of narcotic compounds in seconds. With the company's Tracer 1000 Explosive Trace Detector (“ETD”) now found in multiple locations in 14 countries, the NTD provides a ruggedized platform that can be applied across various markets including airports, border security, checkpoint, cargo, and infrastructure security, correctional facilities, military, and law enforcement.“Over the last five years our ETD instruments have proven their durability, reliability, and their specificity with a false alarm rate of less than 2% in actual airport and cargo environments. We are very excited about introducing our narcotics detection library that includes twelve illegal drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” said Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech's chairman, CEO and CTO.“And we look forward to providing the same level of quality instrumentation to the narcotic trace detector customer.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit

.

