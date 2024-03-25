Farnek 'Leeds' Burj Khalifa To Prestigious International Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Leading UAE-based total FM company plays pivotal role in ensuring world's tallest building achieves LEED Platinum Certification.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Through its sustainability and

consultancy division, leading UAE-based smart and green total FM company Farnek,

has enabled the Burj Khalifa to achieve LEED O+M Platinum Certification, the optimum

international standard for the operation and maintenance of green buildings.

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) which developed the LEED (Leadership in

Energy and Environmental Design) green building program, is the most widely used

green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek commented,“This outstanding achievement clearly

demonstrates owner and operator Emaar Properties' commitment to sustainable

practices and cements the Burj Khalifa's enviable reputation as a global sustainable

landmark, aligned with the UAE's net-zero 2050 strategy.

“Buildings are responsible for 40% of global energy carbon emissions and are routinely

recognised as a critical sector in tackling climate change. LEED-certified buildings have

34% lower CO2 emissions, consume 25% less energy, 11% less water and have

diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills.”

The programme provides building owners and operators with a framework for identifying

and implementing practical and measurable green building strategies. LEED projects

earn points by adhering to prerequisites and credits across nine measurements for

building excellence from integrative design to human health to material use.

LEED, buildings and communities not only save money, improve efficiency, lower

carbon emissions and create healthier places for people, it is critical to addressing

climate change and meeting ESG goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more

equitable communities.