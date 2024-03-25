Farnek 'Leeds' Burj Khalifa To Prestigious International Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Leading UAE-based total FM company plays pivotal role in ensuring world's tallest building achieves LEED Platinum Certification.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Through its sustainability and
consultancy division, leading UAE-based smart and green total FM company Farnek,
has enabled the Burj Khalifa to achieve LEED O+M Platinum Certification, the optimum
international standard for the operation and maintenance of green buildings.
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) which developed the LEED (Leadership in
Energy and Environmental Design) green building program, is the most widely used
green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.
Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek commented,“This outstanding achievement clearly
demonstrates owner and operator Emaar Properties' commitment to sustainable
practices and cements the Burj Khalifa's enviable reputation as a global sustainable
landmark, aligned with the UAE's net-zero 2050 strategy.
“Buildings are responsible for 40% of global energy carbon emissions and are routinely
recognised as a critical sector in tackling climate change. LEED-certified buildings have
34% lower CO2 emissions, consume 25% less energy, 11% less water and have
diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills.”
The programme provides building owners and operators with a framework for identifying
and implementing practical and measurable green building strategies. LEED projects
earn points by adhering to prerequisites and credits across nine measurements for
building excellence from integrative design to human health to material use.
LEED, buildings and communities not only save money, improve efficiency, lower
carbon emissions and create healthier places for people, it is critical to addressing
climate change and meeting ESG goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more
equitable communities.
MENAFN25032024005446012082ID1108019826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.