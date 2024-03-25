(MENAFN- Baystreet) Nvidia States Case

PGT Unchanged on New Website

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) shares were flat Monday, as its NewSouth Window Solutions subsidiary unveiled the first phase of its new streamlined website, with features aimed at enhancing customer convenience, satisfaction, and connection to the brand.

This morning's news release reported new features to the site include location-specific pages in order to provide a better user experience. Location-specific pages are tailored to the unique needs of customers in different regions, emphasizing a personalized site for each market. Visitors to the site are guided through a curated selection of products that align with local weather conditions, architectural styles, and building codes, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

Phase two of the website revamp will roll out later this year, with additional updates and features focused on improving user experience and user interface.

“With the website's innovative features and tailor-made approach, the redesigned NewSouth Window Solutions website reaffirms our dedication to excellence and innovation in serving our customers,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations.“The updated appearance and richer content for our customers truly embodies the NewSouth Window Solutions brand.”

PGTI shares squeezed up a penny to $47.91.









