Poco C61 To Launch On March 26, Expected To Feature 90Hz Display, 5,000Mah Battery

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Poco India confirmed that the Poco C61 would be available in India next week via its official social media channel. The business, which is a sub-brand of Xiaomi in the nation, has announced that the new device would be sold through Flipkart. The Poco C61 is said to include a high refresh rate display and a huge battery. It's reported to have 6GB of inbuilt RAM. The Poco C61 will replace last year's Poco C51. The MediaTek Helio G36 SoC is expected to power the Poco C61, according to speculation.

On Friday, Poco India via its official X account announced that the Poco C61 launch is set for March 26 at 12pm (noon) IST virtually.

The teaser indicates that it will have two back cameras. Flipkart has made a special webpage where they are revealing the phone's design and some of its specs.

Here's what you can expect

The Poco C61's 90Hz HD+ display is confirmed via the Flipkart website. For improved multitasking, users can obtain an extra 6GB virtual RAM in addition to the device's 6GB RAM. The presence of a 5,000mAh battery has been verified.

The Poco C61 is said to include a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is believed to operate on the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It might have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

For optics, the Poco C61 could carry an 8-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 5-megapixel sensor in the front. It could support 10W wired charging. Poco C61 is expected to be a renamed version of the Redmi A3. It might be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage options, with prices of Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.