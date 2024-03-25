Kuwait DGCA: 273,000 Expected To Travel During Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Al-Mejren
KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- Some 273,000 people are expected to travel during the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr through 2,037 flights from Kuwait international airport, said the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.
Official spokesman for the DGCA Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA that a large portion of travelers set their destination to Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Istanbul, and Doha.
He affirmed that Kuwait international airport was ready to receive travelers and facilitate their journey.
On a different account, Al-Rajhi revealed that the upcoming summer season would introduce several airline companies to travel to and from Kuwait airport including ones from India, and Italy. (end) aam
