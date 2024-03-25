GUAM Secretariat Holds Special Presentation On Occasion Of Nowruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A special presentation on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday washeld at the Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy andEconomic Development - GUAM, Azernews reports.

The holiday event was organized by GUAM Secretary General ShafagOrujova for the spouses of accredited diplomatic missions inUkraine. On the night of the holiday, the guests got acquaintedwith the history and details of the Nowruz celebration, as well astasted the samples of our rich cuisine and the festive gifts thatdecorated the tables.

Shafaq Orujova said that the essence of the Nowruz holiday,which is a symbol of the awakening and renewal of nature, is theunity of the people. The speaker drew attention to the fact thatthe Nowruz holiday was included in the list of the intangiblecultural heritage of UNESCO at the initiative of Azerbaijan andthat in February 2010, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolutionon "International Nowruz Day". She said that the Nowruz holidaydoes not know any geographical boundaries, it is celebrated as anational holiday in a wide area from Azerbaijan to Turkiye,Tatarstan, Bashkirdistan, Central Asia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iranand the Balkans.