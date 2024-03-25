UN Women executive director declares women in Gaza immediately need ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Sima Bahous, the Executive Director of UN Women, drew attention to the challenges faced by women in Gaza, emphasizing the pressing necessity for a cease-fire in the region.



She underscored the complexities and hardships endured by women living in Gaza, stressing the critical nature of halting hostilities in order to address their needs and ensure their safety and well-being.



"Women in Gaza give birth without water. They have no food, no tents, no toilets. They are living the unimaginable," Bahous wrote in a post on social media platform X.



"What women in Gaza need right now is a ceasefire and relief," she further mentioned.



Since October 7, 2023, a tragic toll has been exacted, with more than 9,000 women losing their lives and over 23,000 women sustaining injuries amidst the relentless assaults conducted by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip.



Compounding this grim reality is the uncertainty surrounding the fate of over 2,000 missing women in Gaza, whose whereabouts remain unknown, intensifying the anguish and anxiety gripping their families and communities.



Moreover, the devastating consequences of the Israeli attacks extend beyond direct casualties, as the collapse of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure has left approximately 60,000 pregnant women without access to essential medical services.



This dire situation not only jeopardizes the health and well-being of Palestinian women but also poses grave risks to the lives of their unborn children, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

