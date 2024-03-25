Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) Presentation On Euroz Hartleys' Amplify Webinar

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) is pleased to be presenting at Euroz Hartleys' Amplify Webinar, as one of a line-up of five companies selected for the event.

We invite investors and shareholders to join at 10am (AWST) on Wednesday 27 March 2024 to hear from Arrow's Managing Director, David Flanagan as he outlines the key catalysts for the Company.

Please refer to the details below to register for the event:

Webinar URL: Please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

Date: Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Time: 10am (AWST)

After registration for the webinar you will receive a conformation email with further instructions and links to join via zoom or dial in details.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Arrow Minerals Ltd E: ... WWW: