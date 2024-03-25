Hamad International Training Center Opens New Branch At UDST

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation through Hamad International Training Center (HITC) as the provider of multi-professional healthcare training has established a collaboration with University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) for the opening of a new branch.

The new location on the UDST campus in Doha was formally opened by Ali Al Janahi, Acting Assistant Managing Director and Chief of Tertiary Care at HMC and Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST along with other dignitaries.

HITC at HMC provides opportunities for physicians, nurses, paramedics, and allied health practitioners to continue their professional and personal development. This encompasses basic and advanced levels of professional medical and public training.



Al Janahi said the collaboration with UDST's College of Health Sciences will support training and development of the next generation of healthcare professionals in Qatar.

“This will enable HMC and HITC to meet the increased demand for its healthcare training activities. It will also support the students of healthcare programmes at UDST, giving them practical skills and training; enabling them to conduct research and interact with healthcare practitioners and gain insight into the diversity of healthcare training and interprofessional programmes.”

Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, a member of the Board of Trustees at UDST and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Director of Medical Education at HMC said the new HITC branch is a major expansion that combines international standards with the necessary focus to address the specific needs of Qatar's healthcare professionals.“We are proud that our resuscitation training programs consistently meet the highest international standards, and this is important both for the current and the next generation of healthcare practitioners as well as their patients.”

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:“The Hamad International Training Centre reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare education and research, and demonstrates our belief in academia-industry partnerships that help us nurture a workforce capable of meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow. Together with HMC, we are forging paths to excellence in healthcare services and education. This Center is not just a facility; it's a promise to our Nation ensuring that the legacy of care continues to evolve with the demands of our community.”

Director of HITC, Dr. Khalid Abdulnoor said the new branch was a unique re-purposing of the Field Hospital Old Industrial Area which was built by HMC during the COVID-19 pandemic.“This facility, which impacted so many lives positively during the pandemic, has found a new home and a new direction at the UDST campus and will bring more educational opportunities to UDST students.”

“This transition was made possible through a collaborative effort between HMC and UDST, involving meticulous renovation to repurpose the building into a cutting-edge training center. This redesign ensures its continued role in supporting the education and training of healthcare professionals and students.”

University of Doha for Science and Technology was recently granted the Healthy Campus Platinum Label by the International University Sports Federation. It is the only Campus in the MENA region to achieve this distinction. UDST has a strong culture of sport and wellness.

The men's and women's varsity teams for multiple sports compete in both intercollegiate and community leagues and tournaments across Qatar.

A testament to the culture of sport at UDST, the University FITClub program is the biggest club on campus offering one-on-one consultations, nutrition advice and exercise programming. Students and staff can take advantage of state-of-the-art sport and wellness facilities, including swimming pools, sports halls, turf and natural grass football pitches, a cricket ground, cricket batting cages, indoor and outdoor Padel and tennis courts, and a beach volleyball court.

Two additional facilities that will soon be opened to the University and public community include a much-anticipated E-Gaming Room and Spin Studio. All of these facilities are available to the public as the University strives to make opportunities for health and well-being more accessible to the wider community, helping establish daily sports practice as healthy, habitual behaviour.