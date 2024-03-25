India Vs Australia: BCCI And CA Expand Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series To Five Tests For 1St Time Since 1991-92

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The upcoming cricket season promises an intensified Test rivalry between India and Australia, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) unveiling plans for a five-Test series in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This marks a significant departure from recent years, as it will be the first time since 1991-92 that the two cricketing giants will engage in a prolonged five-Test battle. Anticipation is mounting as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the detailed schedule for the 2024-25 home summer, where this extended series will undoubtedly take center stage.

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, said,“The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem.

Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket's significance."

"This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy. As India and Australia, come together, we anticipate an enthralling spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide with its intensity and excitement," he added.