(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Dr Jaishankar Interacts With Diaspora at OWIS Digital Campus Speaks at length on number of topics ranging from foreign affairs to education



SINGAPORE, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had a vibrant interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore and students of the Global Schools Group at a three-hour long session at the Quantum Arena of One World International School Campus on Sunday.





Dr S Jaishankar at OWIS Digital Campus

The session was an interaction with the respected and popular Foreign Minister of India who is in Singapore on a 3-day visit on account of his book tour following the release of his latest work 'Why Bharat Matters'. Dr Jaishankar spoke extensively on a number of issues including India's economic progress as a nation, its relationship with the diaspora and its aspirations for the future. He also touched up on many topics including sustainability, start-up culture and student community.

"India's bounce back from the pandemic has been remarkable, showcasing its economic prowess and societal resilience," Dr Jaishankar said, adding, "We have streamlined business regulations, invested in rural infrastructure, and embraced digitization, laying the foundation for a prosperous future." He also took a range of questions from students of OWIS and GIIS, as well as from members of the audience, answering them with flair and poise.

The event was attended by business professionals, students, educationists and members of the Indian community in Singapore. It began with a 'Ganesh Vandana' - the auspicious Indian way of commencing any event by invoking the Elephant God Ganesha - performed by students of GIIS.

A 20-minute documentary on Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his connection with Singapore was also shown during the occasion, in collaboration with the local Tagore Society. "India has marked a significant milestone in its history by honouring one of its greatest freedom fighters, Netaji Bose, with the unveiling of his statue at Kartavya Path in the capital," Dr Jaishankar observed. "Netaji remains a beacon of inspiration for our nation, guiding us through our journey of progress and development," he said. "As we celebrate India's rise on the global stage, it is essential to pay homage to the struggles that paved the way for our success."

In addition, Dr Jaishankar also said that as India embarks on its journey of growth and development, there is value in investing in its people and creating economic opportunities for all. "Our roots define who we are as a nation, and it is essential to nurture and cherish them. By investing in our people and fostering prosperity, we lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and sustainable future."

During his visit to Singapore, Dr Jaishankar met with the city-state's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, and also gave a lecture at the Institute of South Asian Studies. This was his maiden visit at the Global Village Campus, and third visit to Global Indian International School.

Contact Information

Rupali Karekar

Divisional Manager

...

+6598734320



SOURCE:

Global Schools Foundation

View the original

press release on newswire.