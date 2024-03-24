33 Iranians Jailed In Somalia Released

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Mac 25 (NNN-IRNA) – Somalia released 33 Iranian fishermen and sailors, imprisoned in the country, it was reported yesterday.

Ali Gholampour, Iran's ambassador to Kenya, said that, the Iranians were being transferred to their home country by plane, stressing that, Somalian officials had expressed readiness to the move towards the process of reviving ties with Iran, after several years of diplomatic freeze.

Gholampour expressed his hope that, Somalia's release of the Iranian sailors and fishermen would help create a positive atmosphere, for the resumption of bilateral ties, and pave the way for constructive interaction and dialogue between Iran and Somalia.

He said that, among the priorities on the two sides' agenda was drafting a fishery cooperation agreement, that could safeguard bilateral interests and prevent the recurrence of the seizure of Iranian fishing vessels by Somalia.

The Iranians were arrested by Somalia in the summer of 2023, for operating in the Indian Ocean without valid permits, and subsequently sentenced to six years in prison, along with a fine of hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.

Somalia cut ties with Iran in 2016, citing“Iran's continuous interference in Somalia's internal affairs.” However, Somalia did not provide details regarding the alleged interference.– NNN-IRNA