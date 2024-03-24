Kuwait Zakat House Establishes Residential Village In Ma'rib For Displaced Yemenis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 24 (KUNA) - The Undersecretary of Ma'rib Governorate, AbdRabbuh Muftah, inaugurated Sunday Khawla residential village, which consists of 53 units for the displaced, funded by the Kuwaiti Zakat House, as part of the "Kuwait Next to You" campaign.

In a press statement during the opening ceremony, the Yemeni official praised the humanitarian role of the government and people of Kuwait and its humanitarian interventions in supporting the displaced in Yemen.

He pointed out that the village includes all services, including a school, a health unit, a mosque, and a water well.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Kuwait for its constant support for the Yemeni people at various stages and circumstances, appreciating this generous humanitarian gesture from the Kuwaiti Zakat House in this holy month. (end)

