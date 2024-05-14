‘Zero Tolerance’: Will Make J&K Drug-Free, Says L-G

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 14 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the Home Department that besides other things deliberated on the operationalisation of drug de-addiction centres and measures to tackle the drug menace.

“We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free J&K. Police, civil administration and people should work together to eliminate this menace,” the Lt Governor said.

The L-G discussed issues related to strengthening of Police and allied organisations.

He also discussed measures taken by the department for the implementation of new criminal laws, which will come into effect from July 1.

He also instructed the Department for proper training of police personnel on new criminal laws.

The L-G also emphasised on efficient prison management and also took stock of the progress of projects under PMDP