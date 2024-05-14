Congress Will Win 12-13 Seats In Telangana: Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 14 (IANS) A day after polling in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday exuded confidence that his Congress will win 12-13 out of 17 seats in the state.

He claimed that it's all over for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and predicted that it will forfeit deposits in 6-7 constituencies. He also alleged that BRS cadres worked for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in these elections.

Talking to media persons, Revanth Reddy, who is also the state party chief, exuded confidence that Congress candidate D. Nagender will win the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat by a majority of 20,000 votes.

The seat is currently held by Union Minister and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said there was no BJP wave in Telangana. He claimed that the BJP will finish third in the Medak constituency.

Replying to a query, he said there was no possibility of Hyderabad being made a Union Territory. He also said that if Hyderabad is made the second national capital, the state's revenues will not be affected.

To a query about who will form government in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly polls were held simultaneously, he said he would work with whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to solve the inter-state problems.

He made it clear that he will not have any issue with anybody and that Telangana's interests are paramount for him.

Revanth Reddy said with the completion of the polling process, political activity has come to an end and he would now fully focus on administration. He said the government would establish the Farmers' Welfare Corporation, which will go for borrowings to waive the loans of farmers. He reiterated that the government will waive off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15 as promised during the election campaign.

He assured farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains that the government would give priority to the procurement of soaked paddy.