New Gateway Unveiled: Turkey Welcomes Sri Lankan And Cypriot Citizens With Open Arms

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ankara, Turkey, 24th March 2024, In a bid to foster closer ties and facilitate seamless travel experiences, Turkey has announced an unprecedented move to extend its warm embrace to Sri Lankan and Cypriot citizens. With the unveiling of its latest visa initiatives, navigating the mesmerizing landscapes and rich cultural tapestry of Turkey has never been more accessible.

Through its pioneering eVisa system, Turkey redefines convenience, enabling travelers from Sri Lanka and Cyprus to embark on their Turkish odyssey with unparalleled ease. This innovative digital solution promises to streamline the visa application process, offering a hassle-free entry into the heart of Turkey's enchanting allure.

TURKEY VISA FOR SRI LANKA CITIZENS

Turkey Visa for Cypriot Citizens

Turkey eVisa

eVisa for Turkey

Emergency Visa for Turkey

As the sun-kissed shores of Turkey beckon, the eVisa emerges as the quintessential companion for intrepid explorers. Seamlessly blending efficiency with efficacy, this cutting-edge platform epitomizes Turkey's unwavering commitment to enhancing the travel experience for global citizens.

Additionally, Turkey recognizes the unpredictable nature of travel and stands as a beacon of reassurance with its Emergency Visa provisions. Whether it's a spontaneous adventure or an unforeseen circumstance, Turkey stands ready to welcome visitors at a moment's notice, ensuring that every journey is met with unwavering support and flexibility.

Mr. Mustafa Yilmaz, Director of Tourism Affairs, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“Turkey has always prided itself on its hospitality and inclusivity. With the introduction of these groundbreaking visa initiatives, we reaffirm our commitment to creating enriching experiences for travelers worldwide. Whether it's the bustling bazaars of Istanbul or the serene shores of Antalya, Turkey eagerly awaits the arrival of our Sri Lankan and Cypriot friends.”

About Visa-Turkey:

Visa-Turkey is a leading online platform dedicated to simplifying the visa application process for travelers seeking to explore the wonders of Turkey. With a user-friendly interface and a commitment to excellence, Visa-Turkey strives to redefine the boundaries of convenience, ensuring that every journey to Turkey is marked by seamless efficiency and unforgettable experiences.

Media Contact

Michael Gooding

+49 30 901723172

...