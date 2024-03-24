Cambodia Visa For Spanish, Swiss, Slovak, Swedish And Slovenia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR SPANISH CITIZENS

Spanish nationals can now request an eVisa online when they are planning to visit Cambodia for tourism or leisure purposes. In 2006, the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the eVisa for Cambodia, aiming to simplify the visa application procedure for foreign tourists. The e-visa for Cambodia is an electronic authorization for individuals from Spain. This type of visa is required by more than 200 countries, with Spain being one of them. The e-visa for Cambodia is offered as a single-entry visa to most qualifying nationalities, permitting a stay of up to 30 days starting from the arrival date. This e-visa is valid for three months from the date of issuance. Eligible applicants should fill out the Cambodia e-visa application form, which only takes a few minutes to complete with personal and passport information. Applicants must also specify the purpose of their trip as well as the intended date of entry into Cambodia.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

