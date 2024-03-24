Vatican disproves allegations regarding Pope`s intentions to visit Russia

(MENAFN) In response to recent claims circulating in French media suggesting that Pope Francis is considering a visit to Moscow to mediate in the Ukraine conflict, the Vatican has firmly refuted such speculation. According to a statement provided to RIA Novosti on Wednesday, the Vatican clarified that Pope Francis has not received any invitation to visit Russia and has no plans for such a trip. This denial comes amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the conflict continuing to escalate on multiple fronts.



Despite not planning a visit to Russia, Pope Francis has consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict between the two nations. He has offered his services as a mediator on numerous occasions, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and negotiation in achieving peace. However, his calls for diplomacy have not been without controversy, drawing criticism from Western powers for his perceived leniency towards Moscow.



The recent speculation regarding a potential papal visit to Moscow emerged from a report by French outlet Intelligence Online, which claimed that such discussions were underway between the Vatican and Russian diplomats. However, the Vatican's denial, coupled with the absence of any official statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, casts doubt on the veracity of these claims.



This isn't the first time the Vatican has attempted to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In May 2023, a mission led by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi sought to ease tensions through diplomatic channels, with visits to Kiev, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing. However, the outcomes of these efforts remain unclear, highlighting the complexities involved in mediating between conflicting parties.



Despite facing criticism for his diplomatic approach, Pope Francis has continued to advocate for dialogue and negotiation as the preferred means of resolving conflicts. In a recent statement addressing the situation in Ukraine, he urged the leadership in Kiev to demonstrate courage in pursuing peace talks and emphasized the humanitarian toll of prolonged conflict on civilian populations.



As tensions persist in the region, the Vatican's dismissal of reports regarding a potential papal visit to Russia underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding diplomatic efforts to address the Ukraine crisis. With the situation continuing to evolve, the international community remains vigilant in its pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with the Vatican's stance reaffirming its commitment to diplomatic engagement in promoting global peace and stability.

