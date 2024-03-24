Biden fails to recall NATO`s most recent associate

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden's recent remarks regarding NATO expansion have ignited controversy and criticism after he mistakenly attributed Norway as a recent addition to the alliance, instead of Finland. Biden's gaffe occurred during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, where he recounted a conversation with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who allegedly praised Biden for strengthening NATO.



During the event, Biden claimed that Kissinger commended him for "uniting Europe" and expanding NATO's borders to include Sweden and Norway. However, Biden's reference to Norway's NATO membership is inaccurate, as Norway has been a founding member of the alliance since its establishment in 1949. The confusion arose as Finland, not Norway, recently joined NATO in April 2023, following Sweden's application for membership amidst the Ukraine conflict.



Biden's misstatement has drawn scrutiny, adding to a series of verbal blunders that have plagued his presidency. Critics have pointed to previous instances where Biden has made factual errors, including a recent remark where he mistakenly referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as "the head of Russia" and an earlier statement where he erroneously suggested that the United States should not have intervened in Ukraine, when he meant to refer to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The incident highlights concerns over Biden's grasp of foreign policy matters and raises questions about the accuracy and reliability of his statements on global affairs. As the United States navigates complex geopolitical challenges, including tensions with Russia and ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe, Biden's verbal missteps underscore the importance of precision and clarity in diplomatic communication.

MENAFN24032024000045015687ID1108014844