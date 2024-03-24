Niger revokes army relations with America

(MENAFN) In a significant development impacting diplomatic relations between the United States and Niger, authorities in Niamey have announced the revocation of an agreement allowing American military personnel and Pentagon contractors to operate within the West African state. Colonel Amadou Abdramane, spokesman for the post-coup government, made the announcement on national television, stating that the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland has officially denounced the military cooperation agreements linking Niger to the United States.



The decision to scrap the agreement comes just days after a high-level United States delegation, led by General Michael Langley, chief of United States Africa Command, concluded a three-day visit to Niger. The delegation reportedly sought to negotiate a renewal of the deal during meetings with top Nigerien officials, including Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine. However, the delegation failed to secure a meeting with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the country's leader.



Colonel Abdramane expressed Niger's regret over the perceived attempt by the American delegation to dictate the country's partnerships and military cooperation. He accused the delegation of breaching diplomatic protocols by failing to inform the hosts about their agenda and arrival date. This decision reflects Niger's new government's stance since the ouster of pro-Western President Mohamed Bazoum last July, as they have taken steps to distance themselves from their former military partners.



The coup leaders have cited the alleged failure of the Bazoum government to effectively combat Islamist terrorists in the Sahel region, despite the presence of foreign forces, including French troops, as one of the primary reasons for the military takeover. This latest move underscores Niger's efforts to assert its sovereignty and pursue partnerships that align with its strategic interests in addressing security challenges in the region.

