Swiss Police Arrests Three Minors With Alleged Links To Jihadist Extremism

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Three minors with suspected links to jihadist extremism have been arrested in French-speaking Switzerland, according to a Saturday report by Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.

This content was published on March 16, 2024 - 10:40 2 minutes RTS

They are suspected of being active on a social network carrying jihadist content. Two were arrested in Geneva and the third in Vaud, according to announcements made by the police of the two cantons. They were linked to eight other young people arrested in France and Belgium.

On Friday, Geneva police reported the arrest in early March of two minors active on a radical social network, while Vaud police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old Russian national suspected of links with extremist or radicalized movements.

The Vaud and Geneva juvenile courts each opened a criminal investigation, and the three youngsters were remanded in custody.

The Federal Office of Police subsequently confirmed these facts, specifying that the joint operation by the two cantonal police forces had been launched following information passed on to it by a foreign authority.

Police investigations coordinated by Fedpol, in particular in connection with exchanges on social networks, led to the identification of these three young people.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .