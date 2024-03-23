Ambassador Shakib Briefs FM Muttaqi On Kabul-Islamabad Ties

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Ambassador to Pakistan Mawlavi Sardar Ahmad Shakib has briefed the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi regarding his recent development in the relationship between the two countries, a statement said on Saturday.

“IEA-Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi was reported by the Acting head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan regarding the recent developments in the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

“During the meeting, Mawlawi Sardar Ahmed Shakib, the acting head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, shared the report of his recent meetings with the Pakistani officials with FM Muttaqi, and held an in-depth discussion thereof,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The statement added:“Following briefing, FM Muttaqi gave necessary instructions to the Acting Head of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad with regards to the existing situation and relations of the two countries.”

The meeting comes at a crucial time when the relationship between the two neighbouring countries remains strained.

Pakistan last week bombed Afghan civilians' homes in Khost and Paktika provinces and claimed targeting terrorist targets. Islamabad recently blamed Kabul for not taking action against elements involved in militant attacks on its soil.

