Argentine President Expresses Keenness To Strengthen Coop & Economic Relations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Argentine Republic Javier Milei has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"I was very pleased that the foreign ministers of our countries recently had a very productive telephone conversation that served the development of our bilateral relations," the Argentine President noted.

"Based on the principles of friendship and respect that underpin our relations, I would like to reiterate that I will continue to spare no effort to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and economic relations in areas of mutual interest for the welfare of our countries.

I once again convey my sincerest congratulations to you on your new presidential term and, avail myself of this opportunity to express my deep respect and consideration to you," President Javier Milei emphasized.