Zelensky's Office Chief Tells U.S. Ambassador Of Latest Russian Strikes

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, met with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink to brief her on Russia's strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

That's according to the official's posting on X.

“Had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA in Ukraine. Spoke about massive russian missile and drone attack to energy infrastructure in Ukraine and the severe situation in several regions of Ukraine,” Yermak wrote.'

During the meeting, Yermal also expressed gratitude for the support to Ukraine“in these challenging times.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Russian invaders launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the largest since war-start. The enemy launched over 150 missiles and attack drones.

Generation facilities throughout the country sustained damaged and some were destroyed. In Zaporizhzhia, the Dnipro HPP came under attack, suffering several direct hits.