Google Introduces AI-Powered Search Results In Its Main Search

Washington: Google has announced the start of displaying AI-powered search results in the main search results of its search engine, even if the user is not subscribed to the experimental features of the Search Generated Experience (SGE).

The company explained in a statement that it is offering an overview of artificial intelligence to a small subset of users in the United States, starting with a set of queries that it believes AI might be helpful in answering.

Google continues to display advertisements in the new AI-powered overview experiments and is testing various forms. Therefore, what researchers see in the experiments may not be launched by the company on a wide scale for all users in this test.

It is worth mentioning that Google opened a section for Search Labs in May 2023 to participate in the SGE search experiment, which includes an overview of artificial intelligence.