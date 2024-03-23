Centific, Nstore, SASTRA Join Forces To Digitise MSME Global Supply Chain Via ONDC

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 23 (KNN) In a groundbreaking collaboration, global digital solutions provider Centific has partnered with nStore and SASTRA University to facilitate the supply chain landscape for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

By leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), this partnership aims to support MSMEs to seamlessly participate in cross-border trade, reported TH.

"The MSME export supply chain is a complex and intensive process involving multiple stakeholders, regulations, and cross-border operations," stated a SASTRA University release.



"Creating a global digital marketplace capable of handling end-to-end operations, from product listing to logistics and payment reconciliation, is a formidable challenge,” it added.

To address this challenge, Centific has forged a strategic alliance with nStore Retech Pvt. Ltd., a leading technology service provider on ONDC specialising in market linkage solutions at scale.

nStore will serve as the seller-side gateway, connecting local MSMEs to the network.

A global logistics partner will facilitate cross-border transportation, while Centific will leverage its partnership with SASTRA University to train and certify MSMEs in selling to global customers and navigating the export supply chain.

Concurrently, Centific will tap into nStore's buyer-side solution to create marketplaces for global buyers.

The ONDC network, which already enables thousands of MSMEs to transact domestically, is poised to interconnect with global marketplaces, allowing brands and enterprises to participate in cross-border trade seamlessly.

At the heart of this collaboration, Centific will orchestrate the various marketplace components, digitally automating processes involved in cross-border supply chains.



Leveraging SASTRA University's academic prowess, the partnership will develop artificial intelligence (AI) models for MSME qualification, know-your-customer procedures, training, and onboarding.

