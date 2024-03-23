Moscow Attack Death Toll Climbs To 60 -- Tass

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 23 (KUNA) -- The casualty toll of the attack that happened on Friday on a concert facility in Moscow climbed to at least 60 deaths and 115 injured, the Russian news agency Tass said on Saturday.

Tass said the deaths had fallen in the attack with gunfire and bombs on Crocus City Hall in the Russian capital yesterday.

Tass indicated that security personnel were still active at the scene.

Gunmen opened fire randomly and hurled incendiary bombs at people during a show immediately killing scores of people and starting fires at the musical venue. (end)

