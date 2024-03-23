Nowruz From Asia To Europe: Celebration Of The Solar New Year In France

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In celebration of the arrival of spring and the Persian New Year, a festival was held in Clermont, France.

In addition to Afghans, Iranians, and Tajiks, some French citizens also participated in this event to promote cultural interaction and introduce Nowruz to the host community.

The celebration occurred on Friday night, March 22, at the“Shankhtal” Cultural Center, where participants were treated to local dishes from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

An exhibition featuring the works of painters Samia Sadat from Afghanistan and Sara Tabib from Iran was also showcased.

During the New Year celebration of 1403, explanations about the history of Nowruz were presented, and images depicting the various customs of celebrating this event in the Eastern lands were displayed.

More than 100 people participated in this program, with one-third being French participants.

Chantal Charot, one of the participants in this program, said:“Today I learned that the celebration of Nowruz signifies a new beginning that can bring people closer together.”

Some participants also emphasized the role of cultural ceremonies and celebrations in preventing separation and war in Europe.

Tawana Sadraddinov, one of the participants in this program from Tajikistan, migrated to France two years ago. He had lived in Ukraine for eight years and emigrated to France after the start of the war in that country.

He said:“Today, we were able to introduce Nowruz very well to the French. They had never tasted Tajik food before, and today they did.”

Haft Mewa, also called the seven types of fruits, one of the special foods for Nowruz in Afghanistan, was also present at this event.

Some participants in this celebration from Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan learned more about the different customs of their countries of origin.

Nikan Forutan, one of the participants in this program from Iran, said:“Nowruz, just as it has brought the people of Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and many countries in the Nowruz region closer together, can also attract the people of Europe to our rich culture and bring humans closer together.”

Céline Tardieu, Clermont's deputy mayor, also attended and welcomed the event. She said:“Such ceremonies contribute to the cultural enrichment of our city and should be increased and expanded in the future.”

Opening of the Cultural Showcase

The deputy mayor also announced the opening of a cultural association by Afghan migrants in the city.

Arash Baraz, a renowned Afghan artist, founded this association under“Cultural Showcase.”

He spoke about the objectives of this cultural institution:“The Nowruz celebration, which was the first event of this institution, showed that we are striving to enhance the cultural identity of various communities, especially the people of Afghanistan. We aim to bring cultures closer together and assist in social integration.”

This institution is expected to organize more cultural programs in the future.

The Nowruz celebration took place for the first time in the city of Clermont, France, which, for the third consecutive year, following the establishment of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, this occasion has been overlooked and not officially commemorated.

