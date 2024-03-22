Ukraine Intel: Terrorist Attack Near Moscow A Deliberate Provocation By Putin's Regime

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow is a deliberate provocation committed by the Putin regime.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This is a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services. Aging Russian dictator Putin is starting to repeat himself. He started his political career with such crimes and is trying to end it with these things," Yusov said.

According to him, the international community was "well informed about the preparation of such provocations and warned its citizens in Russia in advance about the possibility of their implementation."

Yusov noted that today's strikes on Ukrainian critical infrastructure and civilian objects and the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall are "one joint special operation carried out by the Russian special services."

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence does not rule out that similar terrorist attacks may be carried out in Russia again.

"Russian special services in Russia have the most experience in preparing and implementing terrorist attack scenarios against their own population," Yusov added.

According to media reports, at least 40 people were killed and over 100 injured when gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.