UK To Provide New $75M Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new $75 million package of military support from the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine will provide advanced new surveillance drones to support Ukraine's Armed Forces.
The UK Defense Ministry said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.
The ministry added that the package would also include $25 million to provide air defense systems "to help keep Ukraine's skies safe."
On March 7, at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced that the UK would allocate GBP 325 million to purchase 10,000 advanced drones for Ukraine.
Photo: Getty Images
