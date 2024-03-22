Ports, Customs And Free Zone Organizes The Annual Ramadan Gathering

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Under the patronage of H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs
and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), the Corporation hosted the annual Ramadan
gathering at the suhoor table on the Queen Elizabeth II (QE2) ship in Dubai. This initiative
reflects the Corporation's commitment to fostering a positive and joyful work environment while enhancing teamwork spirit among employees across all affiliated business units.
During the gathering, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone
Corporation, praised the Corporation's dedication to following the directives and strategies of the Dubai government, which are focused on fostering community development and ensuring the happiness of both employees and customers. He highlighted that a positive work environment plays a crucial role in boosting employee efficiency and productivity,ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction and happiness.
Al Neyadi extended congratulations to the employees of the Corporation in celebration of
the holy month of Ramadan, offering prayers for Allah Almighty to bless the United Arab
Emirates, its leadership, government, and people during this holy month. He emphasized
that the annual Ramadan gathering is part of PCFC's commitment to fostering a positive
work environment, fostering unity and harmony among employees, and strengthening the
spirit of teamwork and friendship among them.
The event featured a range of programs and activities, such as unveiling the official film for
the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation 2024, along with the“Horouf (Letters)”
competition for employees and a raffle for valuable prizes for participants. Additionally,
there were gatherings at Ramadan suhoor tables infused with a spirit of knowledge,
culture, and joy, aiming to strengthen cooperation among the attendees.
Al Neyadi elaborated that the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation initiated the
"Ramadan Al-Khair" programs at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. These programs encompass various volunteer activities, charitable projects, and religious and awareness lectures. The Corporation collaborates with its charitable partner,“DP World” Foundation along with several government and private institutions. Moreover, it has opened opportunities for volunteering within the Foundation's "Hader" volunteer team to coordinate community programs and events, including the distribution of Iftar meals to various segments of society.
As part of the“Ramadan Giving” programs, it was announced that the construction of a
shop project with its equipment and merchandise for a needy family in the Republic of
Malawi was completed through employee donations, in order to enable the family to work
and earn a living through the store.
MENAFN22032024005446012082ID1108011673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.