Ports, Customs And Free Zone Organizes The Annual Ramadan Gathering

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Under the patronage of H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs

and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), the Corporation hosted the annual Ramadan

gathering at the suhoor table on the Queen Elizabeth II (QE2) ship in Dubai. This initiative

reflects the Corporation's commitment to fostering a positive and joyful work environment while enhancing teamwork spirit among employees across all affiliated business units.

During the gathering, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone

Corporation, praised the Corporation's dedication to following the directives and strategies of the Dubai government, which are focused on fostering community development and ensuring the happiness of both employees and customers. He highlighted that a positive work environment plays a crucial role in boosting employee efficiency and productivity,ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction and happiness.

Al Neyadi extended congratulations to the employees of the Corporation in celebration of

the holy month of Ramadan, offering prayers for Allah Almighty to bless the United Arab

Emirates, its leadership, government, and people during this holy month. He emphasized

that the annual Ramadan gathering is part of PCFC's commitment to fostering a positive

work environment, fostering unity and harmony among employees, and strengthening the

spirit of teamwork and friendship among them.

The event featured a range of programs and activities, such as unveiling the official film for

the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation 2024, along with the“Horouf (Letters)”

competition for employees and a raffle for valuable prizes for participants. Additionally,

there were gatherings at Ramadan suhoor tables infused with a spirit of knowledge,

culture, and joy, aiming to strengthen cooperation among the attendees.

Al Neyadi elaborated that the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation initiated the

"Ramadan Al-Khair" programs at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. These programs encompass various volunteer activities, charitable projects, and religious and awareness lectures. The Corporation collaborates with its charitable partner,“DP World” Foundation along with several government and private institutions. Moreover, it has opened opportunities for volunteering within the Foundation's "Hader" volunteer team to coordinate community programs and events, including the distribution of Iftar meals to various segments of society.

As part of the“Ramadan Giving” programs, it was announced that the construction of a

shop project with its equipment and merchandise for a needy family in the Republic of

Malawi was completed through employee donations, in order to enable the family to work

and earn a living through the store.