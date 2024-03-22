The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024: Attracting The Enthusiasm Of A Wide Range Of City Residents & Tourists

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival is one of the city's exemplary annual festivals, drawing significant attention from both local and international tourists. After a relentless 10-year dedication to inspiring the traditional values of Ao Dai, the festival has become a driving force in spreading pride in the "national soul, national essence" of Ho Chi Minh City citizens, acting as a conduit for showcasing the beauty, spirit, and heritage of the Vietnamese people to the world.





The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival (March 7th - March 17th, 2024) witnessed significant investment and thrilling innovations in its program. With the companion of 24 image ambassadors and the participation of 30 distinguished Ao Dai designers, the festival showcased the special Co-Performance "I love Vietnamese Ao Dai." This standout activity brought together over 5,000 women members from Thu Duc City and 21 districts, along with festival ambassadors, artists, actors, and city residents.

Additionally, the "Charming Ao Dai Ho Chi Minh City" contest attracted over 800 participants; the Ao Dai painting contest received registrations from over 400 students; the logo design contest honoring the 10 years of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival welcomed over 250 admissions. More than 1,500 images were submitted to the online Ao Dai contest "Ao Dai and 100 exciting things about Ho Chi Minh City".

Over the past decade, the organization of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has been a constant journey of spreading beautiful images and igniting love, pride, and responsibility in preserving and promoting the national cultural heritage. In honor of this proud journey, the Vietnam Record Organization (VietKings) officially recognized and awarded a record to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee with the content "The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival - A festival dedicated to honoring and showcasing Vietnamese Ao Dai, held annually and consecutively (10 times from 2014 to 2024)."





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN22032024003551001712ID1108009262