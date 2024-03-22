Palestine Welcomes Canada's Declaration To Stop Arms Sales To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh welcomed today the declaration made by Canada to halt future arms sales to Israel, as well as the indication of its possible recognition of the State of Palestine.

The war of genocide unleashed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians requires a resolute international position to stop arming the occupation and impose immediate sanctions to prevent Israel from continuing its crimes, said Shtayyeh in remarks quoted by Palestinian News & Info Agency (WAFA).

He stressed the importance of ramping up pressure to open the crossings to the Gaza Strip and getting ample humanitarian assistance into Gaza, in addition to restoring the electricity and water utilities.

Canada has so far declared to halt future arms sales to the Israeli occupation.