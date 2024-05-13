Paris criticizes excluding of diplomates from African country

(MENAFN) France has strongly denounced Burkina Faso's military government for its decision to expel three French diplomats from the West African nation, accusing them of engaging in "subversive" activities. In a statement issued on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry criticized the allegations, labeling them as "baseless" and asserting that the Burkinabe authorities lacked legitimate grounds for their actions.



Expressing regret over Burkina Faso's expulsion of French diplomats, the ministry emphasized that some of the affected individuals were serving at the Embassy of France in Ouagadougou. The move by the Sahel nation's authorities declared two political advisers, Guillaume Reisacher and Herve Fournier, along with another embassy employee, Gwenaielle Habouzit, as personae non gratae, giving them 48 hours to leave the country, a deadline that expired on Thursday.



This latest development underscores a series of significant diplomatic setbacks that France has faced in its former colony in recent years, including the expulsion of the French ambassador. Tensions between Paris and Ouagadougou escalated after Burkina Faso's military assumed power in a coup in 2022. In early 2023, the interim government terminated a longstanding military assistance agreement with France, dating back to the country's independence in 1960.

