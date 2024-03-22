PISQ Celebrates Women's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the Pakistan International School Qatar, the Kindergarten, Primary Wing, and Girls Wing recently came together to celebrate Women's Day with enthusiasm and creativity.

Students and teachers commemorated the occasion by retelling the inspiring stories and achievements of influential women worldwide, including figures like Mother Teresa, Malala Yousafzai, and Benazir Bhutto.

In a unique twist, students impersonated remarkable women such as Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Sheikha Mozah, Sheikha Hanadi, and Buthanina Al Ansari, making insightful speeches on the significance of the day and the sacrifices women have made to reach their current standing. Honouring their mothers, students crafted cards and wristbands. In contrast, even the Kindergarten students presented heartfelt cards to their Principal Conventional Branch Dr. Neelam Nisar, adding a touch of creativity to the celebration.