Spring Equinox Is Here- Astronomically, Winter Ends In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: It's almost time to say goodbye to winter as tomorrow, March 20, marks the start of the spring season in Qatar and for the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, announced the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

In a post on social media, QMD stated that astronomically, winter ends as spring begins. Tomorrow, the sun will be perpendicular to the equator, which means the length of day and night will be equal.

QMD further said that the weather tends to gradually warm in conjunction with the gradual increase in daylight hours until summer solstice towards the end of June.

According to NASA, during the spring equinox, the sun will shine directly on the equator with nearly equal amounts of day and night, about 12 hours. Throughout the world, the Northern and Southern hemispheres will get equal amounts of daylight. But in the Southern Hemisphere, it's the beginning of the autumn season.

"The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That's because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time - though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet."

QMD added that the sun will rise from the original region.

Time to prepare for the warmer weather, Doha!

