Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Officers Of Armed Forces, Ministry Of Interior, Security Services

The Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, and a host of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and high-ranking officials, attended the banquet.

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an Iftar banquet today at Lusail Palace in honor of Their Excellencies commanders, senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces and Ministry of Interior, alongside the security services on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

