IGC) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is reporting on the interim analysis of its ongoing phase 2 trial. The trial is focused on evaluating the company's proprietary IGC-AD1 as a treatment for agitation in dementia from Alzheimer's Disease (“AAD”). According to the announcement, the interim data indicates that the study demonstrates clinical and statistically significant reductions when in agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. An ongoing multisite, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, the study indicated a strong therapeutic potential for IGC-AD1, which is an oral liquid formulation.“We are excited with the positive interim results from the phase 2 trial of IGC-AD1 for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's disease,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.

“IGC-AD1's interim results demonstrate a clinical and statistically significant reduction in agitation compared to placebo, suggesting a strong plausibility to address a substantial unmet medical need. This interim data validates IGC-AD1's potential as a transformative therapeutic option with a large market opportunity in Alzheimer's disease management. We are actively pursuing next steps, including with regulators, and remain committed to advancing IGC-AD1 toward commercialization. We foresee a medication that can help alleviate caregiver burden and family distress as managing Alzheimer's patients, especially ones with agitation, can have a significant emotional toll on families. With IGC-AD1's promising clinical profile, we are confident in its ability, subject to further trials, to improve patient outcomes and drive shareholder value.”

IGC Pharma is focused on Alzheimer's disease, developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness. The company's mission is to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment with a robust pipeline of five promising drug candidates. IGC-AD1 and LMP target the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials, CT05543681). TGR-63 disrupts the progression of Alzheimer's by targeting Aβ plaques. IGC-M3, currently in preclinical development, aims to inhibit the aggregation of Aβ plaques, potentially impacting early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C, also in preclinical stages, targets tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, representing a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In addition to its drug-development pipeline, IGC Pharma seeks to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Alzheimer's research. The company's AI projects encompass various areas, including clinical trial optimization and early detection of Alzheimer's. For more information, visit the company's website at

