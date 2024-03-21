Anuradha Kanabar Gives Comic Twist To 'Indian Saas' On 'Madness Machayenge'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Television actress Anuradha Kanabar will be joining forces with Kettan Singh, Kushal Badrike, and Hemangi Kavi to present a hilariously entertaining gag titled, 'Navra Baiko', on the upcoming episode of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

With their impeccable comic timing, the comedians delve into the lives of Indian husbands facing challenges with their uninvited in-laws, hitting the mark with every joke.

Known as the 'Saas' (mother-in-law) of the TV industry, Anuradha will give a comic twist to the typical 'Indian saas'. The actress has been featured in TV shows like 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', and 'Shubh Shagun'.

Talking about the show, Anuradha shared: "Working alongside Kushal, Hemangi, and Kettan for the 'Navra Baiko' act was an absolute delight. Our sketch portrays a husband's eager anticipation of celebrating Holi with his wife, only to be thwarted by the unexpected arrival of his in-laws. It's a relatable scenario infused with humour and wit, shedding light on the quirks of Indian familial dynamics."

"I believe my comedic portrayal of an 'Indian saas' will be both entertaining and endearing, offering viewers a delightful glimpse into the lighter side of family life. Performing in front of special guests Anu Malik, Geeta Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, was an absolute pleasure," she added.

The show will also welcome singer and musician Anu Malik along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.