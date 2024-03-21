Ukraine's Arms Industry Is Now Booming WP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's arms industry is now booming, but its local production is still insufficient and U.S. aid delays are causing serious problems.

This is said in an article published by The Washington Post on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

“Production tripled in 2023 and is expected to increase sixfold this year,” the publication reported, referring to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, for certain crucial items, such as the drones that have transformed how the war is fought, Ukraine is already making 90 percent of what it needs. Among these items are the long-distance unmanned aerial.

Ukraine also builds its own mortar rounds and Soviet-standard 122mm and 152mm artillery shells.

Ukrainian defense companies are also moving to fill the military's greatest need by building their own NATO-standard 155mm shells, which are necessary for the artillery systems supplied by Ukraine's Western backers.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn stated in February that

Ukraine had deployed a locally made missile with a range of about 650 km. Air defense systems and high-precision missiles similar to the U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) are also being developed, officials said.

This year, Ukraine will spend about $5 billion on domestic arms production, officials said, but everyone agrees that is not enough.

However, the publication stresses that local production is not sufficient to make up for a loss of international support, especially weapons from the United States.

As Ukrinform reported, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plans to set up at least four factories in Ukraine, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said at the presentation of the company's 2023 results.

Photo: Oksana Parafeniuk for The Washington Post