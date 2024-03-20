Top Saudi, U.S. Diplomats Review Situations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Mac (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah yesterday, discussing situations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the southern city of Rafah.

Both sides stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the need to make all efforts, to ensure the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the territory, according to the report.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and promote joint cooperation in various fields.

Saudi Arabia is the first stop of Blinken's sixth Middle East trip, amid efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct 7, last year. He is due to visit Egypt today and Israel tomorrow.– NNN-SPA

