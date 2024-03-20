               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Publity AG: Sale Of An Office Property In The Rhine-Ruhr Metropolitan Region


3/20/2024

publity AG: Sale of an office property in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region
publity AG: Sale of an office property in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region

Frankfurt am Main, March 20, 2024 - publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has sold a property in Mühlheim an der Ruhr as asset manager. The office and warehouse property has a total rental area of almost 4,500 square meters. The property also has more than 130 parking spaces. The main tenant of the property is Europipe GmbH, a manufacturer of large-diameter pipes. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.

The office building is centrally located in the middle of the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region in North Rhine-Westphalia. With a population of around 18 million, North Rhine-Westphalia is the federal state with the highest economic output in Germany. Many DAX companies have their headquarters here.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "Once again we have succeeded in selling a centrally located and fully let office property. We are particularly pleased about this successful transaction in this difficult market environment."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

