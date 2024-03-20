Watch: Thalapathy Vijay Clicks Selfies With Fans By Climbing On Top Of Bus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Tamil star actor Thalapathy Vijay has returned to Kerala after a significant 14-year gap. He's set to begin filming his latest project, GOAT, and is already making waves with his warm interactions with fans. Vijay's immense popularity in Kerala was evident as hundreds of his fans eagerly gathered outside Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium to glimpse their favourite star. In a heartwarming display of affection, Vijay went the extra mile by climbing on top of a bus to snap selfies with his devoted admirers.



March 19 marked a special day for Vijay's fans in Kerala, as the actor made a special effort to meet and greet them outside the stadium. Numerous videos capturing this memorable moment have since circulated online, showcasing Vijay's humility and appreciation for his supporters.

Standing tall on the bus, he waved at the crowd, acknowledging their love and posing for the camera to capture those iconic selfies.

The excitement surrounding Vijay's return to Kerala was evident, with fans flocking to the streets to welcome him back. However, there were unfortunate incidents where overzealous fans damaged the actor's car. Despite these challenges, Vijay remained undeterred, engaging with his fans with the same enthusiasm and warmth.

About 'GOAT'

'GOAT', Vijay's upcoming film, has already garnered significant attention, particularly with the revelation that the actor will portray dual roles- protagonist and antagonist. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, with a star-studded ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha,Ajmal Ameer, Vibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj playing the roles of hero and villain.